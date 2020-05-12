A new ‘Tiger King’ episode is set to explore 2003 Siegfried & Roy tiger attack

Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the documentarians behind Netflix docuseries Tiger King, have a new episode in the works about a different attack.

Goode and Chaiklin are set to explore the 2003 tiger attack that ended entertainment duo Sigrid and Roy’s Las Vegas show after a tiger mauled Roy Horn.

The same production team behind the documentary is now moving on the story by looking at Siegfried and Roy 👀🐯 — LADbible (@ladbible) May 12, 2020

Wildlife veterinarian Dr. James Liu had reached out to The Hollywood Reporter as a new member of the team behind Tiger King, explaining that the new episode is intended to be a “higher-minded corrective to both the original seven-episode series as well as comedian Joel McHale’s aftershock special.”

“I went into this to explore a different side of the animal world in terms of wild animals in captivity,” Goode explained to Vanity Fair after his show’s initial release. “After spending years with these subjects, the project moved in a different direction. Netflix is very adept at making binge-worthy television and with these larger-than-life subjects that was pretty easy to do. However, my goal is and has always been the same, which is to raise awareness and help save the species.”

Lead photo courtesy of Carol M. Highsmith.