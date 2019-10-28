Photographer David Mushegain has revealed that a new Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary film is on the way.

Mushegain, who has been posting behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the band for a while now, posted a photo on Instagram that featured all four members of the funk-rock band. “Such a rad day previewing our new @chilipeppers documentary,” Mushegain wrote in the post.

While it’s yet to be revealed whether the documentary will be a concert film, a look at their next album, or something else, there will definitely be some concert footage, as Mushegain thanked drummer Chad Smith for “letting me sit next to you on stage all the time.”

Check out the post in full below.