A new ‘Hocus Pocus’ movie is reportedly in the works for Disney+

DISNEY+ IS SET TO LAUNCH IN THE US, CANADA, AND THE NETHERLANDS ON NOVEMBER 12

By Entertainment

Disney+ is reportedly creating a new Hocus Pocus movie.

According to ColliderWorkaholics writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo is set to write the script for the forthcoming sequel. Sources revealed that D’Angelo “has been tasked” with finding a way to reunite Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy’s Sanderson witch sisters.

Disney+ is set to launch in the US, Canada, and the Netherlands on November 12th.

