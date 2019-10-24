A new ‘Hocus Pocus’ movie is reportedly in the works for Disney+
DISNEY+ IS SET TO LAUNCH IN THE US, CANADA, AND THE NETHERLANDS ON NOVEMBER 12
Disney+ is reportedly creating a new Hocus Pocus movie.
According to Collider, Workaholics writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo is set to write the script for the forthcoming sequel. Sources revealed that D’Angelo “has been tasked” with finding a way to reunite Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy’s Sanderson witch sisters.
Disney+ is set to launch in the US, Canada, and the Netherlands on November 12th.