A first look at Johnny Flynn’s transformation in to David Bowie for new biopic Stardust has been revealed

Johnny Flynn's portrayal of Bowie is in his early days

The first photo of Johnny Flynn playing the role of David Bowie in the forthcoming Stardust biopic has been unveiled.

Stardust is set to star Johnny Flynn as the iconic David Bowie, who heads to America in 1971. It is reported that this trip to America is what inspired the creation of Ziggy Stardust and the rest is history.

Flynn’s portrayal is of Bowie in his early formative years, before all the glitz and glamour. The photo reveals a young, pensive Bowie sitting in a diner while smoking a cigarette, sporting shoulder-length blonde locks and wearing a purple turtleneck and black fedora.

Check out the photo, which was posted on the Cinema Spot’s Twitter, below.

 

While the film is due for release next year, there is no concrete date just yet.

