A Canadian video game company is donating 200 consoles to children’s hospitals

The Coalition and Gamers Outreach have teamed up to provide kids in hospital care a way to access play and have some fun.

With almost all patients now restricted to their rooms, limitations on visiting, and restrictions on hospital movement, all due to COVID-19, hospitals are looking for ways to help kids stay active and have fun.

Gamers Outreach is a nonprofit organization that has been working to provide equipment, technology, and software to help kids cope with treatment inside hospitals since 2007. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for this type of support has grown and requests have gone up substantially.

After hearing about this need, Canadian video game company The Coalition (best known for taking over the Gears of War series) has donated 200 Xbox One X consoles to the cause. These consoles will be paired with custom build GO Karts (Gamers Outreach Karts) which are portable, custom-made gaming kiosks built for hospitals.

Gamers Outreach responded gratefully to the donation saying, “We want to send a massive thanks to the team at The Coalition for helping to make our work possible. These 200 consoles will exist in hospitals long into the future and could help facilitate as many as 580,000 play sessions for kids each year. Our whole crew is appreciative of this donation, especially during a period of time when gaming is keeping more kids active than ever”.

Featured image courtesy of Gamers Outreach via gamersoutreach.org