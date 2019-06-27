A Baskin-Robbins In Toronto Is Being Turned In To The ‘Stranger Things’ Ice Cream Shop ‘Scoops Ahoy’

Calling all Toronto Stranger Things fans, you’re about to get your very own Scoops Ahoy.

In celebration of National Ice Cream Month, and the forthcoming premiere of Stranger Thingsseason 3, Baskin-Robbins’ Woodbine Mall location in Etobicoke is set to be re-skinned to resemble the hit television show’s famed ice cream parlour, Scoops Ahoy. The location will be made identical to the Scoops Ahoy in Hawkins, Indiana’s Starcourt Mall, from branding to a menu redesign, and everything in between.

In addition to this temporary rebranding, which will run from July 4th to July 18th, Baskin Robbins will also be offering up two new menu offerings. The U.S.S. Butterscotch will feature creamy butterscotch-flavoured ice cream with butterscotch toffee, all wrapped with a toffee ribbon, and Byers’ House Lights Polar Pizza, which will feature a Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza crust with Snickers ice cream, drizzled fudge, and M&Ms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baskin-Robbins Canada (@baskinrobbinscanada) on Jun 25, 2019 at 10:30am PDT

In June, Baskin Robbins also launched Upside Down Pralines, Elevenade Freeze, and Demogorgon Sundae, which will all continue to be available throughout July.