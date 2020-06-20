8TH ANNUAL HIBBERT CUP

Each year, this softball tournament is held in memory of Jesse Hibbert who died on August 2, 2012 at the age of 26, after experiencing an epileptic seizure while he slept.

We are looking for both amateur players and enthusiasts to join us this year for a fun-filled day. Lunch, prizes, and medals are included.

Location: Tree Nursery Sports park, 2231 Nursery Road in Minesing (across the road from the Barrie Community Sports Complex).

For more information, please visit https://epilepsysimcoecounty.ca/memorial-ball-tournament-2019/