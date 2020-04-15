Want To Be In The Upcoming Scorsese/Dicaprio/De Niro Flick?

Lots of celebs have been stepping up and doing their part during this whole outbreak. Musicians are going live, comedians doing the same, and now some of the biggest actors in the world are stepping up as well. By donating to the AllinChallenge.com you can qualify not just to meet Leo, Bob & Martin Scorsese, but to be in their upcoming movie?!? What? Pretty wild stuff, and it not based on the size of the donation either. So everyone who donates, will all be in the running to get a part in the upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

This is an incredible opportunity so follow the link to participate.

I watched this video and found it weird that Leonardo Dicaprio referred to himself as Leo…