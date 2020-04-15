Want To Be In The Upcoming Scorsese/Dicaprio/De Niro Flick?
One Lucky Donation Is Going to Get Someone In Scorsese's Upcoming Film
Lots of celebs have been stepping up and doing their part during this whole outbreak. Musicians are going live, comedians doing the same, and now some of the biggest actors in the world are stepping up as well. By donating to the AllinChallenge.com you can qualify not just to meet Leo, Bob & Martin Scorsese, but to be in their upcoming movie?!? What? Pretty wild stuff, and it not based on the size of the donation either. So everyone who donates, will all be in the running to get a part in the upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.
This is an incredible opportunity so follow the link to participate.
I watched this video and found it weird that Leonardo Dicaprio referred to himself as Leo…
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?