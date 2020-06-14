Borden Canadian Armed Forces Day & Air Show

Rock 95 is a proud sponsor of Borden’s Canadian Armed Forces Day & Air Show.

Whether you’re young or old, live in town or afar, the CAF Day and Air Show is a family event not to be missed, featuring; Ground Displays, Obstacle Course, A Brewfest, Inflatables, Helicopter Rides and so much More.

Plus there will be with performances by: CF-18 Fighter Jets, The CF Snowbirds, SkyHawks and many more still to be confirmed. General Admission and VIP tickets are available, click here to buy yours!

2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War as well as the 75th anniversaries of Victory in Europe Day, the liberation of the Netherlands, and Victory over Japan Day.

CFB Borden pays homage to these milestones in our history alongside our community as we Celebrate, Educate, and Inspire Canadians through the Canadian Armed Forces Day and Airshow. Performers include some of the best pilots and parachutists in the Canadian Armed Forces, including the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, CF-18 Demonstration Team, and Canada’s military parachute demonstration team, The SkyHawks. Many more performers have been confirmed with more to follow in the near future.