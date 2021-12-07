My 8 Year Old Predicts The Grey Cup

Who’s going to win the Grey Cup this Sunday? Helena has the answer!

She might have been a little off with the World Series, but that was her first time on Rock 95, so let’s cut her some slack and get behind her prediction for who’s going to win the Canadian Football League’s championship game.

Hamilton has home-field advantage as they take on the red-hot Winnipeg Blue Bombers (in a rematch from the Grey Cup game on THIS day in 1935 when Winnipeg won for the first time, and it was the first time a Western team won.)

So, take Helena’s prediction and place your pets. It’s a prediction that comes from the heart, and her reasoning might make you sad, but how can you argue with that?

By the way, tune in to the Grey Cup halftime show to catch the Arkells rocking out before they come to Barrie in February!

Go Argos!

McCully