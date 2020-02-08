Celebrating the 73rd annual Penetanguishene Winterama will look a little different this year, but the traditions are going on! Continue your Winterama Traditions virtually by participating in virtual games, crafts, concerts and more! Activities include: Rotary Snow Sculpture Contest; Rotaract Cardboard Toboggan Contest; Live Winterama Trivia Night on Friday; Camp Winterama for kids with Wild Life Fitness; Free Winterama Sleds (curb side pick up); Winterama 5km your way – run, ski, or snowshoe. Celebrating Ontario’s Oldest winter carnival continues … Feb 8 to 20th … for updates follow @Winterama on Facebook or visit winterama.ca