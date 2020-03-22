The 6th Annual Glam It Up Barrie, supporting the Seasons Centre for Grieving Children and the Woman & Children’s Shelter of Barrie , Sunday March 22nd from 11am to 5pm at Tangle Creek. Tickets are just $75 (Kids 10 and under are free) and you’ll get to enjoy an alluring and fascinating day of glamour with many hairstylists, makeup artist and barbers on site ready to make you feel fabulous and tons of Professional photographers on hand to take your glam shots.

It's a great way to do family pictures, enjoy a Mommy and Daughter day of just head out with your friends. For more details and to purchase tickets click here.