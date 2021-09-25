6TH ANNUAL BARRIE KINSMEN CHARITY CLASSIC GOLF TOURNAMENT
The 6th Annual Barrie Kinsmen Charity Classic Golf Tournament is coming up Saturday, September 25th at Innisbrook Golf Course.
This will be done in a new COVID safe format with consecutive tee times starting at 8am.
Still includes BBQ, prizes, contests, an online silent auction.
Hole-in-one prizes: $5000 from Johnson Insurance & car from Moffatt’s Mazda!
Special pricing for youth under 18 with paying adult.
DISCOUNT OFFER for KOOL FM/ROCK 95 LISTENERS!
Save 10% OFF when you register a foursome online with promo code Radio10
if you register BEFORE September 10th.
For more details & to register, click HERE.