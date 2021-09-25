The 6th Annual Barrie Kinsmen Charity Classic Golf Tournament is coming up Saturday, September 25th at Innisbrook Golf Course.

This will be done in a new COVID safe format with consecutive tee times starting at 8am.

Still includes BBQ, prizes, contests, an online silent auction.

Hole-in-one prizes: $5000 from Johnson Insurance & car from Moffatt’s Mazda!

Special pricing for youth under 18 with paying adult.

DISCOUNT OFFER for KOOL FM/ROCK 95 LISTENERS!

Save 10% OFF when you register a foursome online with promo code Radio10

if you register BEFORE September 10th.

For more details & to register, click HERE.