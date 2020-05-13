5 Things We Miss Most About Sports
Let's Reminisce...
Ball Park Hot Dogs
The sun is shining, your team is up 6 in the bottom of the the 7th, and you got your dog with mustard; life is good.
Over-priced Beer
We all complain about it, but it doesn’t stop us from buying one, or three while enjoying the game.
The Wave
A true classic for young and old fan enjoyment.
(Video Courtesy of Zak Suhar/YouTube)
Playoffs
This time of year we would usually have playoffs for the NHL and NBA.
Mascots
Not a vital part of the game itself, but definitely an imperative part of the Game Day experience.