Listen Live

5 Things We Miss Most About Sports

Let's Reminisce...

By 5 Things, Funny, Sports

Ball Park Hot Dogs

The sun is shining, your team is up 6 in the bottom of the the 7th, and you got your dog with mustard; life is good.

Over-priced Beer

We all complain about it, but it doesn’t stop us from buying one, or three while enjoying the game.

The Wave

A true classic for young and old fan enjoyment.

               (Video Courtesy of Zak Suhar/YouTube) 

Playoffs

This time of year we would usually have playoffs for the NHL and NBA.

Mascots

Not a vital part of the game itself, but definitely an imperative part of the Game Day experience.

               (Video Courtesy of NBA Funny/YouTube)

Related posts

WATCH: Mike Tyson Comes Out of Retirement With Scary New Training Video

Queen Guitarist Brian May Ripped Glutes ‘to Shreds’ While Gardening

WATCH: New ‘Space Force’ Trailer Starring Steve Carell

5 Epic Sports Moments from 2010 to Now

Aquarium Wants People to FaceTime with Shy Eels

Happy Birthday Funny Guyyyyy!

‘Here Kitty Kitty’ Lives On From Tiger King As The Offspring Deliver A Cover

Rumors Around The NHL…

California City’s Plan to Fill Skate Park with Sand to Deter Skateboarders Backfires