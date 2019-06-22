3rd Annual COMMUNITY FUN DAY, YARD SALE & BBQ!
7:30am – 1pm
Don’t miss the fun! Come out for a great morning of shopping, food, fun and games for the whole family …there’s something for all ages!
• 30+ yard sale vendors*
• Kid’s Zone including: Clowns, Bouncy Castle, Live Animals, Kids’ Closet
• Bake Sale
• Carnival games including baseball pitch
• My Sister’s Closet (Gently used clothing and accessories)
• Live Music
• Hot dogs, refreshments, cotton candy
• FREE ICE CREAM
• …and more!
Proceeds to go to YOUTH HAVEN – supporting youth in need in Simcoe County – youthhaven.ca
Parking available off Livingstone St E (at Cundles Rd E)
*BOOK YOUR SPOT in our Community Yard Sale – just $20 for 2 spaces. Call 705-737-2113 or email info@bfmc.org.