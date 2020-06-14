The Rotary Club of Barrie is proud to present the 33rd Annual Rotary Fun Run and Walk.

Due to the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve adapted our usual waterfront event to an online platform. The event will take place VIRTUALLY the week of June 6-14th 2020.

Individuals, families, and teams can get active (important for health and well-being), share goals, post pictures and celebrate their successes.

People can make it as competitive as they want it to be. They can run specific 5K and 10K routes to compare their time to others, or they can choose their own route and activity and participate leisurely.

We are proud to produce and event that is safe, inclusive and fun, so that Rotary can continue to give back to the community we love.

For more details and to register click HERE.