30 Years Ago Today Wayne Gretzky Set A Record That Is Unlikely To Ever Be Broken Again

30 years ago today, Wayne Gretzky set a record that may never be broken again. On Oct. 15, 1989 he passed Gordie Howe to become NHL’s all-time points leader. At age 28, he got to 1,851 points, which broke the previous record and he held a total of 2,856 in his 20 NHL seasons.

From Brantford, ON, he retired in 1999 with 61 NHL records. He’s also got the most goals, most goals in a season, most assists, and most assists in a season.

They don’t call him “The Great One” for nothing!