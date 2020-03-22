2nd Annual Pool and Darts Tournament in support of Easter Basket Dreams for Simcoe County Kids. Scotch Doubles Pool, Dart Doubles and Individual Skills Games. Prizes provided by Alliance Billiards, Best Buy, the Keg, Iron Nation Axe Throwing and Jack’s Urban Jungle. All proceeds go directly towards providing Easter Baskets for children living in shelters in Simcoe County. I have a flyer for the fundraiser as well as the tournament event if you are interested. I can easily send it via email in PDF or JPG for sharing. Thank you for your consideration. 1-4