2nd Annual Georgian Blue Camp

Georgian and Blue Mountain Resort have teamed up to create a unique experiential learning opportunity for our Hotel and Resort students who will take over Blue Mountain’s South Base Lodge for four days. Over 200 students will put their classroom theory into practice and gain practical industry-related experience, as they cook, serve meals, clean hotel guestrooms, and learn front desk operations. Students will also fill the roles of junior and senior supervisors allowing them to put their managerial classroom theory into practice. With the support of the staff and management of Blue Mountain, students have the opportunity to experience working at a world-class resort.

Blue Mountain will also offer some fun and educational programming for the students:

· workshops related to food allergies, maintenance, and human resources

· team-building activities, including an Amazing Race will create some friendly competition

April 8th-11th, 108 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON