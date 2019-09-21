10am-3pm

Join us for the 2nd Annual Fall Craft & Vendor Show!Hosted just outside of Barrie, you can look forward to a beautiful country-drive, free admission, free parking, and door prizes. Featuring 50 local vendors and artisans you can expect to shop a range of unique and handcrafted items including:

home decor • vintage finds • jewelry + accessories • embroidery • scents • sauces • bath and body products • photography • baked goods • artwork • handbags • crotchet and knits • woodwork • coffee + tea • clothing + apparel & more!

Please note: The event is hosted under an outdoor covered pavilion. Please make sure to dress accordingly