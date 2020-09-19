This is the 2nd annual Artisan Market in the Vineyard held at Heritage Estate Winery. It is in support of the Specialized Seniors Care Recreation Therapy Department. The money raised at the market goes to support Therapeutic Recreation Programs, interventions and supplies to enhance the quality of life for seniors admitted. There is a large support for patients admitted with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.

It will be taking place Saturday September 19th 10am-3pm

We have so far 22 Artisan Vendors participating, live music and food vendor.

Winery will be open to purchase on site

Social distancing protocols are in effect in guidelines with the Simcoe Muskoka health unit

Donations can be submitted on site the day of or in advance:

http://foundation.rvh.on.ca/events/upcoming-events/artisan-market-in-the-vineyard

Vendor Application:

http://foundation.rvh.on.ca/events/upcoming-events/artisan-market-in-the-vineyard/artisan-market—vendor-application