25th Annual BMC Christmas Arts & Crafts Show

If you’re looking for cool and unique presents, The BMC Christmas Arts & Crafts Show is the perfect place to get your Christmas shopping started.

This event has been delighting people for 25 years and is a unique shopping experience with over 140 crafters and artists selling their one-of-a-kind creations. Along with all the shopping, there will also be unique door prizes for each day of the event. Friday you can win a $200 WaySpa gift certificate, Saturday you can win 2 tickets to Come From Away at Elgin Theatre in Toronto, and Sunday you can win 2 tickets to see CHER at Scotia Bank Arena in Toronto.

The BMC Christmas Arts show takes place on Friday, November 1st from 12 PM to 8 PM, Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM, and Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Tickets are only $9 ($7 for seniors) and children under 12 are free.

