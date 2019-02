The 23rd Annual Innisfil Community Events Corporation Innisfil Polar Bear Dip is Saturday Feb 23rd at Innisfil Beach Park at 1:30pm.

It’s a fundraiser for charities and causes that support Innisfil and its residents.

2019 fundraising pledges will be directed to the new Innisfil Rizzardo Health & Wellness Centre and the Innisfil Food Bank.

Information/Sponsorship packages can be found on the icecorp.org