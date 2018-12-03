21st Annual Downtown Countdown

Barrie’s 21st annual New Year’s Eve Downtown Countdown is ready to roll! The Downtown Countdown is one of the biggest New Year’s celebrations in Central Ontario. People travel from far and wide to be part of the free evening of fun and entertainment.

This year, Sam Roberts will headline the evening and help ring in 2019 along with the people gathered in downtown Barrie December New Year’s Eve. The party goes rain, snow, cold, no matter the weather. New Year’s Eve is ON in dowtown Barrie. Here is the line-up for the night:

Activities, 6pm–Midnight at Barrie City Hall

Skating at the Circle at the Centre rink. Bring your skates! Horse-drawn wagon rides Roaming street performers Family fun activities: Face painting and more Bonfire warming zone Food vendors Fireworks: Two shows – the first following the family celebration and the second at midnight to ring in 2019​!



Entertainment

7:00PM Fred Penner

7:50PM Family Countdown & Fireworks

8:15PM Cousin Jack

9:15PM ​Skye Wallace ​

10:30PM ​ Sam Roberts Band ​

​11:55PM ​ New Year’s Eve Greetings ​

12:00AM Countdown to 2019 & Fireworks

Barrie City Transit is FREE from 5pm – 3am to help you get around to your celebrations safely. Get out and ENJOY!