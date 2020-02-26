2020 Summer Olympics May Be Cancelled Because of COVID-19

The International Olympic Committee is considering cancelling the summer Olympics this year due to COVID-19 fears. The IOC will be making a decision in the next three months.

The Olympics are slated to take place in five months in Tokyo, and Japan’s already spent $12.6 billion on the event.

Dick Pound (the longest-serving member of the IOC) told the Associated Press:

“You could certainly go to two months out if you had to. A lot of things have to start happening. You’ve got to start ramping up your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels, The media folks will be in there building their studios. This is the new war and you have to face it. In and around that time, I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo, or not?’”

Pound went on to say that spreading the games out around various cities is not an option because that would end up being “a series of world championships” and not an Olympic Games.

If the Games end up being cancelled it will be the first time since 1944, when Tokyo was ALSO set to host.