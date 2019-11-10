The 2019 GIFTS THAT GIVE FAIR is taking place Sat. Nov. 9 from 10 to 3 and Sun. Nov. 10 from 9 to 1:00 at St. Mary’s Church Hall, 65 Amelia Street.

Talk to the participating groups about their work in social justice, not-for-profit and aid and development projects and select gifts from tables featuring fair trade products and foods, arts and crafts, bed kits for children, gift certificates, overseas sponsorships and more. This year’s participants are Days for Girls, Sleeping Children Around the World, Grandmothers and Grandothers, Doda International, Freeset, Casanicnac, Simcoe Sojourners: Inspired by L’Arche, Chalice, Fair Trade Barrie and TEN THOUSAND VILLAGES.

Discover how the gift you give can give twice!

For more information contact Becky at beckerooski@sympatico.ca or 705-327-9609