2019 Downtown Countdown Line Up Released!

This year’s free New Year’s Eve celebration in Barrie will feature a superstar Canadian band, an emerging female punk rocker, a local trio about to release their first album and an iconic childhood favourite.

“In partnership with Rock 95 and 107.5 KOOL FM, the City is excited to welcome Canadian favourite Sam Roberts Band to headline the Downtown Countdown,” said Arin Donnelly, Community Events Coordinator. “With alt-rock anthems like Brother Down, Don’t Walk Away Eileen, and Where Have All the Good People Gone, this show in Barrie on New Year’s Eve is the place to be.”

Juno Award winning Sam Roberts hails from Montreal and his band’s discography spans six albums. The latest release is We Were Born In A Flame Deluxe Edition (2018). The five-member Sam Roberts Band has won five MuchMusic Video Awards and has performed at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Ottawa Canada Day celebrations and NHL and CFL events. This year’s line-up will also include Skye Wallace, a classically-trained singer with east coast roots who discovered punk rock in her youth. Hailing from Toronto, Skye’s music is inspired by every corner of Canada, and her newest album, Something Wicked, was listed as one of Vancouver Weekly’s Best Albums of 2016.

Included in this year’s special New Year’s Eve celebration for the young (and young at heart) is four-time Juno Award winner, Fred Penner. With a career spanning over 40 years, Fred has established himself as a fundamental part of the family entertainment scene in North America. This four-time recipient of the Parents’ Choice Award has shared his positive philosophy to make a difference through music, videos, books, speaking engagements and television, including 12 seasons of the hit CBC show Fred Penner’s Place.

Every year, the City of Barrie invites local bands to submit their music for the opportunity to perform on the Downtown Countdown stage. From over 30 submissions this year, Cousin Jack, an alternative rock trio from Barrie currently working on their debut EP, has been selected to perform.

This year’s free celebration outside City Hall in downtown Barrie also includes skating at the City Hall rink, horse-drawn wagon rides, roaming street performers, food vendors, fun family activities and two fireworks displays. The festivities get underway at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

To stay up-to-date on event details, including transit and parking, visit www.barrie.ca/DowntownCountdown.

