The 1st Annual UPlift Black BBQ Fundraiser in support of UPlift Black.

August 1st (Emancipation Day) for the Ultimate BBQ Party in your home!

Virtual event includes:

Visual Story Telling by local Black Artists within Greater Simcoe County.

Auction/Raffles/Kids Activity with Yaa Deane!

After Party featuring music from the African Diaspora and Open Chat Forum to help celebrate with attendees from across the county and Nationally.

All in support of UPlift Black and their vision of achieving racial equity through a conscious and UPlifted Community.

Extras!!

Purchase a “Spice UP your BBQ Box”and support local black owned food venture businesses in Simcoe County.

Don’t feel like cooking?

Why not have your BBQ catered from a local Black Owned Business!

Tickets here:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/uplift-black-bbq-virtual…

Thanks to Enbridge local chapter for their generous donation to our raffle of a Napoleon Home Comfort Gas BBQ Package valued at over $1500, get your tickets though the EventBrite link.