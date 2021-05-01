Listen Live

19 Year Old Accidentally Moves Into Retirement Apartment

Her mom suggested a GREAT apartment in Arkansas...

Love it or hate it, Tik Tok has brought us on some roller coaster rides! One woman in New York found a whole empty apartment behind her bathroom mirron, and how this 19 year old user moved from Oklahoma to a great apartment in Arkansas that her mom sent her the link for…

After moving in she noticed the sign on the front lawn, a senior living apartment!

Join Madi on this ride and her neighbours!

 

