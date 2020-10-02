18TH ANNUAL HIKE FOR HOSPICE (VIRTUAL)

Earlier this year we announced our annual Hike for Hospice was postponed. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions laid out by public health, we had to postpone our event. It is now clear that very large gatherings will not likely be permitted in the coming months and everyone’s safety and well-being is our greatest concern – so we are going ‘virtual’.

We invite you to virtually hike with us between September 25 and October 4th.

Last year’s event broke a new record with over 700 participants and over $110,000 raised. Thanks to all of you, this event has become our biggest annual fundraiser. We need your help more than ever this year as Hospice Simcoe has continued to provide all our programs and services throughout the pandemic. Our costs to operate have not changed; in fact we have seen an increase with the purchase of personal protective equipment, additional cleaning supplies, etc.

Walk, jog, bike, tread mill, climb stairs, skip rope, work out or whatever other activity you can think of. You can choose when and how you ‘hike’ for us during that 10 day period. Choose whatever distance and skill level is appropriate for you. Whatever you do, please adhere to public health guidelines regarding the number of people that can gather together.

Please send us your photos and we will post them on our Hike facebook event page. Tell us who you are hiking for, show us your unique way of being active while fundraising for this important service in our community.

There is no registration fee for this event and all costs are covered by our generous sponsors, so all money raised by participants will go directly to Hospice Simcoe programs and services; which are provided at no cost to our residents, clients and their families.

You can register and collect your pledges on-line at our website https://www.hospicesimcoe.ca/hike-for-hospice/

Don’t forget to visit our Facebook page for regular Hike updates www.facebook.com/HospiceSimcoe and our website Hike page

Our thanks to our 2020 Hike Sponsors:Purehealth Pharmacy, Kiwanis Club of Barrie, Barrie Press, Abram’s Service Centre, Allandale Veterinary Hospital, Auto Trim Design, Dalston General Store, Deluxe Taxi, Jeff White Group, Jeff’s Junk, MediGas, Parker Coulter Realty Brokerage and Plumbtech.

The following had generously offered to provide goods and services for our on-site event. Although their services will not be required for a virtual event, we do want to recognize them:Barrie Lions Club, Barrie Rotaract Club, Dominos Pizza, Fox’s Bakery and Deli, LT Event Medical Services, Michael Enterprise, Rock 95/KOOL FM, Signs of Innovation, Snap’d Barrie, Starbucks and Wild Wing Barrie South.