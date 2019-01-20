Listen Live

16th Annual Colt for the Day Charity Hockey Game

  • January 20, 2019
  • Barrie Molson Center

Charity Hockey Game in support of Big Brothes Big Sisters of Barrie and Disctrict, Kempenfelt Rotary and the Barrie Colts Community Fund.

Tickets are $90.00.

Register to play hockey along side the Barrie Colts.

For children ages 6 to 11, your registration includes:
– One full hockey game with members of the Barrie Colts
– Autograph and picture session with Barrie Colts
– Barrie Colts hockey jersey
– Pizza lunch with the Barrie Colts
– Watch a skills competition between Barrie Colt players

Space is limited.

For more details click HERE.

