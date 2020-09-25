Listen Live

15TH ANNUAL YOUNG AT HEART MOTORCYCLE RIDE SUPPORTING SENIORS

  • September 25, 2020
  • July 29 - September 25

–          The IOOF Seniors Homes’ 15th Annual Young at Heart Motorcycle Ride is taking place July 29th – September 25th.

–          This year you can ride how you want and when you want!

–          Ride 200km over the course of 8 weeks, and collect pledges, to win awesome prizes.

–          Find us on Facebook to register by searching @youngatheartride

–          Help Barrie’s seniors carry on Young at Heart!

–          Sponsored by Rock95/KoolFM and Royal ProResp

For more details, click HERE.

