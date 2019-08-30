Details

15 Minute Makeover for Barrie and the GTA.

Residents are asked to participate in a significant event in a very simple way!

Take 15 minutes out of your day on August 30th to collect loose litter on your property or public property of your choice. Or, if you live downtown, take some extra time and go around the city with a trash bag and gloves.

The goal is to create and maintain a clean environment for all to enjoy, and to reduce potential hazards for our children, pets and wildlife!

If lots of us do a little, the impact can be huge!

***Remember to sort any plastics you find into proper recycling containers.