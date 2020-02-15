Saturday, February 15th at the Southshore Community Centre in Barrie

It’s the 14th Annual Bell Charity Ice Fishing Tournament!

Join the Rotary Club of Barrie and Kempenfelt Rotary Club in association with the Simcoe County Home Builders Association and fish license free for a chance at over 50 thousand dollars in prizes, like ATVs, snowmobiles, fishing gear electronics and more!

It’s a great way to spend the Family Day long weekend, and supports many organizations in our community.

The Bell Charity Ice Fishing Tournament – Register today at https://icefishingbarrie.ca/