May 3rd 2020

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Quality Inn, 924 King Street, Midland

Midland OSPCA is hosting their 13th annual Gardeners’ Gathering, brunch, silent auction and raffle. Guest Speaker is Miriam Goldberger, author and owner of Wildflower Farm. Tickets $30 available in March. Please contact Robin Elliott at the shelter 705-534-4459. All proceeds from this event go directly to the animals for food, medical care and up coming needs and services.