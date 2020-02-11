12th Annual Royal Distributing Cup This Weekend!

100’s of the Worlds Best Snowmobile Snowcross, Snow Bike and UTV Race Teams converge in Innisfil this weekend to compete for the Royal Distributing Cup and the Top Gun Shootout at Georgian Downs in Innisfil.

This is one of the top races on the C.S.R.A. race circuit and draws competitors from across Canada, the U.S. and Europe. You’ll see pro-racers flying their snowmobile over 60 feet in the air over huge jumps and moguls. There’s tons of thrills and spills and you can catch all of the action from inside the warm heated grandstand at Georgian Downs.

600 trucks loads of snow are required to construct the Georgian Downs snowcross racing track. You’ll see organizers getting the track ready this week passing Georgian Downs on Highway 400. Racing goes Saturday and Sunday with the Pros racing Saturday from 2-5 and then again under the lights starting at 6pm. Sunday is Family Day where kids and seniors are FREE! Plus, Sunday the kids can enjoy the Yamaha “Learn & Ride” program with qualified instructors who teach the kids to ride a mini-snowmobile between 1-5pm. Advance tickets are available at St. Onge Recreation in Barrie, Royal Distributing in Innisfil and you can also get them at the at the gate at Georgian Downs on race days. For more spectator info click here.