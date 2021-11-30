12 Days of Christmas 2021 Cost (90 Second Breakdown)

Crunching the numbers on the 12 Days of Christmas, in 90 seconds.

After inflation, supply shortage costs, & sourcing the specific items being “sung” about, the 2021 version of calculating everything in the 12 Days of Christmas sees a total cost of $41, 205.58. That’s up a few grand from last year!

You can watch my 90 second synopsis on all the individual presents, but here’s a breakdown of each & their increase from last year:

Partridge in A Pear Tree: $222.68 (+6%)

Two Turtle Doves: $450 (+50%)

Three French Hens: $255 (+40.5%)

Four Calling Birds: $599.96

Five Golden Rings: $895 (+8.5%)

Six Geese A’Laying: $660 (+57%)

Seven Swans A Swimming: $13,125 (Most expensive item!)

Eight Maids A Milking: $58

Nine Ladies Dancing: $7,552.84 (plus tip!)

Ten Lords A Leaping: $11,260 (+12.6)

Eleven Pipers Piping: $2,943.93 (+7.1%)

Twelve Drummers Drumming: $3183.17 (7.1%)

Happy shopping, hope you saved up all year!

McCully