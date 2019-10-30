7:30pm-9:30pm

This 11th edition of the annual “Meaford Dragons” features host internationally known comedian, actor and writer, Andrew Chapman, and with a new catered intermission included with your admission the business of starting a business has never been more deliciously entertaining.

This exciting.annual event features budding local entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of local “Dragons” in the quest for serious rewards. Since 2008, the Meaford Dragons have assisted more than 45 start-ups and expansions with more than $215,000 in cash and prizes.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to cast your vote for the winner of the “Audience Choice” prize fund and support these brave local entrepreneurs. Presented by the Meaford Chamber of Commerce.