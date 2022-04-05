11 Year Old Prince Interviewed On TV

From the archives of CBS Minnesota (WCCO), someone found the legendary Prince discussing a teacher’s strike!

It pays to be patient & have an interest in history. Hours and hours of archived news footage exists at every TV station in North America, or at least the ones that didn’t destroy archives while converting to digital. For someone to go back 52 years and find a young boy talking about a teacher’s strike & thinking to themselves “that looks like Prince!”, THEN investigating fully to confirm that yes, his sharp eye was correct…it’s absolutely amazing!

I wonder what kind of gems I could find in the Rock 95 archives if I could get my hands on them. Give a listen to Prince, at 11, supporting his teachers!

McCully