Saturday Aug 19, 2017

10 am – 4 pm

Zucchini Mania – the zucchini festival! A 1-day family fun fest, with food, live music, kids’ entertainment, contests and all things zucchini! See Les Coureurs des Bois and Huronia Hot Strings live on Rotary Stage. Bring the kids for the 4 Paws Flying Performing Dog Show, All Day Giant Bubble Show, Bex in Motion Hula Hoop Show, jugglers, face painters and more! Shop in the large festival artisan market among the shady, mature trees of Little Lake Park. Taste delicious zucchini dishes and desserts from our festival vendors. And if you’re growing a monster size zucchini, enter it into our contest and you could win a cash prize! For more info, please visit www.zucchinimania.com