Zac Efron to Play Serial Killer Ted Bundy

Zac Efron will play serial killer Ted Bundy in an upcoming independent drama about the American psychopath.

The film will be called Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile. It will be directed by Joe Berlinger, and based on a script from Michael Werwie.

.@ZacEfron to star as serial killer Ted Bundy in new movie https://t.co/vyApsDvGBL pic.twitter.com/rQNDXtaHuQ — Variety (@Variety) May 15, 2017

According to Bundy’s defense lawyer from the 70’s and 80’s, John Henry Browne, Efron is a great choice to portray the smooth talking, good looking man who confessed to 30 homicides. It is believed that number is actually much higher. This film’s script will be from the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy’s longtime girlfriend who ended up turning him into the police. The role of Kloepfer has not been cast yet and filming is set to begin in October.

