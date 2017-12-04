Yuletide Shopping

This time of year offers a treasure trove of unique and unusual gifts to be discovered through some of the many local community artisan and Church sponsored event fundraisers that lead up to the holidays. The Inniswood Baptist Church held a Victorian Christmas Tea and Sale that took place over the weekend.

Shoppers could take advantage of special deals on art, wood carvings, homemade soaps and lotions, hand -made jewellery, stained glass works and more, all set back in time in a Queen Victoria like Tea Room.

This is just one of the many types of local fundraising events where you can find unique one-of a-kind holiday items for someone special on your list this Christmas Season.