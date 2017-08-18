Listen Live

You’ve Been Pouring Beer Wrong This Whole Time

An Incorrect Pour Leads To Bloating And Stomach Pain

By Life Hacks

If you’re the type that likes to drink beer out of glass rather than a bottle or a can, chances are you’ve been pouring it the wrong way. It turns out that careful approach to slowly pouring down the side of tilted glass to avoid foam is all wrong.

Via Business Insider, a “beer sommelier” showcased the correct way to pour. You start with a tilted glass, but pour with vigor and then dump until the glass is full and features a thick layer of head. Bloating and stomach pain can be caused by ingesting food after after drinking a beer that hasn’t released the appropriate amount of carbon dioxide.

Check out the video below.

So if you’re looking for an excuse to go out and have a few this weekend, get out there pour correctly for the first time.

