Youth Charged After Social Media Threats Made Against Tottenham High School

Threat Made On Instagram Against St. Thomas Aquinas
The OPP say there is no threat to public safety after a youth is accused of threatening a local high school. Police say the threat against St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary in Tottenham was made via the social media app Instagram, indicating a violent act may occur at the school. A New Tecumseth-area youth has been charged with Uttering Threats and Weapons Dangerous, among others.