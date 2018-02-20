Listen Live

Youth Charged After Social Media Threats Made Against Tottenham High School

Threat Made On Instagram Against St. Thomas Aquinas

By News

The OPP say there is no threat to public safety after a youth is accused of threatening a local high school. Police say the threat against St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary in Tottenham was made via the social media app Instagram, indicating a violent act may occur at the school. A New Tecumseth-area youth has been charged with Uttering Threats and Weapons Dangerous, among others.

