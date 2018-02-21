Listen Live

You’re Encouraged to Engage Soldiers Training in Alliston Today

Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Students Getting Real-World Experience

By News

Have an eye around Alliston today, you may see some soldiers practicing their trade. Students and instructors from the Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers will be conducting an exercise in Alliston, familiarizing themselves with how the military acts in built up areas. In fact, they’re even encouraging folks to interact with these soldiers, as it makes it more real for them. Around 45 soldiers expected in town today. No live, blank or pyrotechnic ammunition being used. either.

Related posts

Greenbelt Expansion – What Would It Mean Locally?

Innisfil Residents Asked to Exercise Caution Near Flooded Areas

Barrie Man Facing Child Porn Charges

Barrie Woman Killed in Kawartha Lakes Crash

Youth Charged After Social Media Threats Made Against Tottenham High School

Young Man’s Death Not Being Considered Suspicious

The Rap Sheet

Missing: Midland Man

Family Day-What’s Open & Closed