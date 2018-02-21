You’re Encouraged to Engage Soldiers Training in Alliston Today

Have an eye around Alliston today, you may see some soldiers practicing their trade. Students and instructors from the Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers will be conducting an exercise in Alliston, familiarizing themselves with how the military acts in built up areas. In fact, they’re even encouraging folks to interact with these soldiers, as it makes it more real for them. Around 45 soldiers expected in town today. No live, blank or pyrotechnic ammunition being used. either.