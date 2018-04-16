Harlem Globetrotters in Barrie this Friday!

The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Barrie this Friday, April 20th. Your family could be there courtesy of ROCK 95.

If you are going to the game and have kids, a great experience is the Harlem Globetrotter’s Magic Pass. This gives your family a chance to hang out with the Globetrotter’s before the game at Barrie Molson Centre, learn some tricks from the Globetrotter stars, shoot some hoops and get autographs and pictures with the players. It’s a magical time and the kids will love it.

If you don’t win this week and would still would like to go to the game, or for Magic Pass tickets click here.