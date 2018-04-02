The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Barrie Friday, April 20th. Your family could be there courtesy of ROCK 95 this week, plus you could be watching the game from the Best Seats in the House!

Tune in all this week during the afternoon to play Harlem Globetrotter trivia for your chance to win the the Best Seats in the House. Play Globetrotters Trivia for a chance to win a family 4-pak of tickets to the game, plus you’ll qualify to win the Best Seats in the House which includes comfy seats to watch all the action up close, plus four Harlem Globetrotters Magic passes for your family to catch a special pre-game show PLUS get a chance to meet ‘n greet with the Harlem Globetrotters before the game April 20th at the BMC.

If you don’t win this week and would still would like to go to the game, click here.