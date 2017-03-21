Your Child Could be a Jr. Globetrotter!

The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Barrie Wednesday, April 19th. Your family could be there courtesy of ROCK 95 this week, plus you could have a youngster sitting on the bench during the game alongside the Harlem Globetrotter’s.

Tune in all this week during the afternoons for a chance to win the Jr. Globetrotter prize pak. This special Globetrotters prize pak includes a Family 4-Pak of tickets to the April 19th game at Barrie Molson Centre, pre-show magic passes PLUS the chance to meet and greet with the Harlem Globetrotters themselves. Then, Friday from our weekly winners, we’ll do a draw to find out who will be the Jr. Globetrotter at the Barrie game.

If you don’t win this week and would still would like to go to the game, you can get a $7 discount on your tickets by using the promo-code COURT when you click here.