Young Driver Charged Twice In 11 Minutes

Bad start to the day Tuesday for a 19 year old Clearview Township woman. She was charged with Careless Driving after a rear-end collision at a red light on Highway 26 at County Road 7. The accused told police she had been looking for the Distracted Driving ticket she had been given – 11 minutes earlier – when the collision occurred. Huronia West OPP reminds everyone Distracted Driving is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle collisions.