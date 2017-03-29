Listen Live

You’ll Be able to Travel Anywhere in Canada for $150 This Summer

If you're between the ages of 15-25 start planning!

Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations continue this year and VIA Rail just made it so much better.

 

For the whole month of July, VIA will let you pick ANY destination they go to in Canada for $150. It is only for youth travelers aged 15-25 and can only be used for economy class travel. But still, $150 to go from Ontario to British Columbia is a pretty amazing deal!

Tickets are now available online.

